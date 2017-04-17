Win Tickets To See Travis Scott

Travis Scott is coming to the Toyota presents Oakdale Theater this April, and we want to send you to see the show.

On Thursday April 27, 2017, Travis Scott Presents “Birds Eye View” Tour will hit the Toyota presents Oakdale Theater in Wallingford. Tickets are on sale now at Oakdale.com, but we want you to win them with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with Jenny Boom Boom AND Kid Fresh. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!