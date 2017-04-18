‘Bad Girl’s Club’ Natalie Nunn Gives Birth

Thank you for this contraction, Lord!!! I welcome it and know that I am one step closer to meeting my baby! I give this contraction permission to accomplish its task and I trust in my God-given instinct to birth normally and naturally, and I thank you for guiding and directing me during this process. My husband and I can't wait to meet her! Dialated to 8 centimeters 🙏🏾🙌🏾 #pregnancy #natalienunn #happyeaster #easterbaby #blessed #paynefamily

A post shared by Natalie Nunn (@realmissnatalienunn) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT