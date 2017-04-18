THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Chris Brown Releases “Swallow Me Down” Video Featuring French Montana

April 18, 2017 7:43 PM By Chuck West
Chris Brown is back with a new video.

It’s been a pretty eventful week for Breezy. The singer has found himself all over the news wire, starting with his ode to ‘The King of Pop’ in his video Privacy to his recent troubles at a Tampa night club. It’s what we’ve come to expect from the life of Chris Brown.

Breezy still found the time to drop his latest video featuring French Montana. In this video, you’ll see dancing at what appears to be a house party, while the end shows Chris and French stuntin’ in the desert with a pair of Lamborghinis.

Watch the video below.

