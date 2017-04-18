THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Netflix Cast Gina Rodriguez for “Carmen Sandiego” Reboot, Slated for 2019

April 18, 2017 8:53 PM By Chuck West
Remember the 90’s animated show Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego? Well, it’s coming back!

Lately, it seems like a wave of 90’s trends has been popping up, including the re-emergence of the handheld electronic pet phenomenon known as Tamagotchi. Rodriguez confirmed the news on her Twitter account, saying that she already “has the fedora and coat.”

So, it’s definitely going down! The Netflix remake will focus on Carmen’s past following her escapes, while also delivering answers to who Carmen Sandiego is and why she became a super thief.

Netflix’s spin will be one of great interest to those who grew up following the character back in the day.

Hell, who doesn’t want to find out who this mysterious woman is? Stay posted to our site to see any new developments.

Source: THR

