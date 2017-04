Snoop Dogg blesses the track with his legendary Cali swag.

With 4/20 right around the corner, it was only right that the big homie Snoop Dogg hopped on Flatbush Zombies’ 2013 track “Still Palm Trees,” with that usual west coast flair. It’s the perfect kind of stoner track to vibe out to as you prep for the wave of smoke to come.

Just press play.