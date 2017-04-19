Chance the Rapper Raised More than $100k for Charity on His Birthday

According to Complex, the Chicago rapper put on his “Chance The Birthday,” event this past Sunday (April 16th) to help benefit his non-profit organization Social Works. General admission tickets and VIP tickets prices ranged from $100 to $2,500.

Despite the pricey tickets, fans and other celebrities came through to help him celebrate and chip in. Chance performed and surprised the crowd with performances from Ludacris and T-Pain.

In the end, Chance was able to raise over $100,000 for charity.

How can you not love this guy?