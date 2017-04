According to Variety, Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary are developing a multi-part limited series on the life of Rodney King. They have acquired the rights to more than 20 hours of never-before-seen footage of Rodney King. The footage was filmed over a 12-year period before King’s death in 2012. The documentary will cover King’s life before, during and after the infamous police brutality incident. The docuseries is expected to premiere in 2018.

