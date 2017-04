By Radio.com Staff

2 Chainz has released a music video for “It’s A Vibe,” which features Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz & Jhené Aiko.

The visual features 2 Chainz and his collaborators in a variety of opulent but laid back locales. There’s also plenty of mood lighting.

The song is the latest from 2 Chainz’s forthcoming project Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.

Check out the new explicit video here.