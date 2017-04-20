THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Action Bronson Show 4/20 Stoners His Favorite Sandwich “The Dirty Rabbi”

April 20, 2017 7:21 PM By Chuck West
Filed Under: 4/20, Action Bronson

Some of you will probably try this due to suffering from an extreme case of the munchies.

For those who follow Action, knows 4/20 is like everyday for this dude. However, aside from puffing that sticky-icky, he has a true love for food, so much so that he has a popular food show on Viceland called F*ck, That’s Delicious!

The show is basically about he and his entourage, including his cousin Big Body Bes, his friends Mayhem and the legendary hip hop producer “The Alchemist,” traveling all over the globe, performing, eating great food, and smoking bomb weed.

In the video, you’ll see a recipe that consist of honey, thick salami, chilies, a bag of potato sticks, and french baguette. Peep the video to see how he puts all together!

