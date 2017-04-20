THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Tyler, The Creator Remixes Bill Nye Theme Song for New Show

April 20, 2017 11:09 AM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Bill Nye, Tyler the Creator

Bill Nye the Science Guy is making a huge comeback and Tyler, the Creator had the chance to remake the theme song we all grew to love.  Tyler said he loved the original fast paced beat of the song.  When listening to it you can tell he wanted to stay true to the essence of what made the song what it was.

The new Netflix series, “Bill Nye Saves the World” will cover issues like sex, medicine, global warming and technology and feature celebrity guests.

Check out the theme song and the trailer to Bill Nye’s new show, due to hit Netflix April 21.

 

 

 

 

 

 

More from Brittany Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Cash Ten Times A Day!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live