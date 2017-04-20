Tyler, The Creator Remixes Bill Nye Theme Song for New Show

Bill Nye the Science Guy is making a huge comeback and Tyler, the Creator had the chance to remake the theme song we all grew to love. Tyler said he loved the original fast paced beat of the song. When listening to it you can tell he wanted to stay true to the essence of what made the song what it was.

The new Netflix series, “Bill Nye Saves the World” will cover issues like sex, medicine, global warming and technology and feature celebrity guests.

Check out the theme song and the trailer to Bill Nye’s new show, due to hit Netflix April 21.