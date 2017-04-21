Kendrick Facetimes Fan in the Army

Had to share ths yesterday ths lovely lady walked up to get a CD signed for her son who is over seas serving in the military fighting for our country and the soldier got a chance to be on #FaceTime wit @kendricklamar ‼️She seen how excited her son was and got emotional!Gave me chills and that was a great moment but #DonaldTrumpStillAChump #WeSupportOurTroops cause being from #Compton and #Watts #LA ain't no different from being in a war over seas is constant and needs to stop 💯 #TDE #KDOT #Soldiers #FuckDonaldTrump

A post shared by G-Weed (@g_weeder149) on Apr 21, 2017 at 8:36am PDT