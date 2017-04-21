Kendrick Facetimes Fan in the Army

Kendrick Lamar had a album signing appearance in Compton where he signed copies of his new album “Damn” for six straight hours. One of his fans couldn’t make it because he’s deployed with the military. His mom stepped in his place and Kendrick facetimed with him! Watch the video below, it’s so sweet!
Had to share ths yesterday ths lovely lady walked up to get a CD signed for her son who is over seas serving in the military fighting for our country and the soldier got a chance to be on #FaceTime wit @kendricklamar ‼️She seen how excited her son was and got emotional!Gave me chills and that was a great moment but #DonaldTrumpStillAChump #WeSupportOurTroops cause being from #Compton and #Watts #LA ain't no different from being in a war over seas is constant and needs to stop 💯 #TDE #KDOT #Soldiers #FuckDonaldTrump