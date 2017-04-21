THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Kendrick Facetimes Fan in the Army

April 21, 2017 1:56 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar had a album signing appearance in Compton where he signed copies of his new album “Damn” for six straight hours.  One of his fans couldn’t make it because he’s deployed with the military.  His mom stepped in his place and Kendrick facetimed with him!  Watch the video below, it’s so sweet!

