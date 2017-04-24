Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” Takes Top Spot from Ed Sheeran in Billboard Hot 100

Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” beats out Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.”

King Kendrick just added yet another notch to his belt, as the Compton rapper just claimed the number one spot on the Billboard 100. This news comes after his recent announcement of his upcoming tour. His single “Humble” moved from the third spot to edge out Ed Sheeran.

Believe it or not, this is only Kendrick Lamar’s second time grabbing the number one spot on the Billboard 100, and it’s the first time he’s done it by himself.

Source: Complex