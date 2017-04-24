The Beats by Dre Pill+ Gets Coachella Makeover

This Coachella custom designed Pill will only have 100 units.

Seems like Coachella has been taking over since it started its festival about a week ago. So, to no surprise, it only made sense that two wildly popular brands got together for one nice collaboration. Today Beats by Dre showed off its latest Pill+ with a unique design illustrating a desert inspired pattern.

Of course, the speaker comes with all the great tech specs you’ve grown accustomed to with the Beats by Dre Pill such as a booming sound and 12-hour battery life. Unfortunately, this bad boy will only be available to VIP attendees at the Beats by Dre House. Let’s hold out hope that Beats give this custom version a wider release that’ll be available to the public.