Win Tickets To See 21 Savage Live

April 24, 2017 10:18 AM By Jenny Boom Boom

21 Savage is coming to the Dome at Oakdale this April, and we want you to see the show.

On Friday April 28th, The “Issa Tour” featuring 21 Savage with Young M.A. and Young Nudy will hit the Dome at Oakdale Theater in Wallingford.  Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com… but all this week you can win tickets with Jenny Boom Boom!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with Jenny Boom Boom and the Hot Afternoon Crew.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

