Win Tickets To See Mary J. Blige Live

April 24, 2017
Filed Under: mary j blige

Mary J. Blige is coming to Foxwoods on May 13 and 14, 2017 and we want to send you to see the show.

Mary J. Blige is the undisputed “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” and has influenced a generation of artists.  She redefined the R&B genre with her mix of rap, pop and gospel sounds blending modern Hip-Hop with songs like “Real Love”, “Family Affair” and “Be Without You”.  She is one of the diverse and defining vocalists of all time with more than 50 million albums sold worldwide, 8 Multi-Platinum albums, 9 GRAMMY Awards and an array of #1 hits and albums across various Billboard charts.

Tickets are on sale now through foxwoods.com, but we want you to win them with Hot 93.7.

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

