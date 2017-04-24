Win Tickets To See Maxwell Live

Maxwell is coming to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino this June, and we want you to win tickets.

On June 9th, Maxwell will perform live the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Maxwell redefined classic soul music in April of 1996 when he released his critically acclaimed debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite. It earned GRAMMY nominations, double platinum status and RIAA gold for the single, “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder).” The platinum albums Embrya (1998) and Now (2001) followed. After eight years, 2009’s BLACKsummers’night debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won two GRAMMY Awards, including Best R&B Album. To date, Maxwell has achieved 13 gold and platinum certifications from the RIAA. Maxwell’s highly anticipated newest album ‘blackSUMMERS’night’ was released in 2016 (Columbia). And with his latest single “Lake By The Ocean” just won a Grammy Award.

