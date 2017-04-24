THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Win Tickets To See Maxwell Live

April 24, 2017 2:29 AM By Jenny Boom Boom
Filed Under: Maxwell

Maxwell is coming to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino this June, and we want you to win tickets.

On June 9th, Maxwell will perform live the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Maxwell redefined classic soul music in April of 1996 when he released his critically acclaimed debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.  It earned GRAMMY nominations, double platinum status and RIAA gold for the single, “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder).” The platinum albums Embrya (1998) and Now (2001) followed. After eight years, 2009’s BLACKsummers’night debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won two GRAMMY Awards, including Best R&B Album. To date, Maxwell has achieved 13 gold and platinum certifications from the RIAA.  Maxwell’s highly anticipated newest album ‘blackSUMMERS’night’ was released in 2016 (Columbia). And with his latest single “Lake By The Ocean” just won a Grammy Award.

Tickets are on sale now at Foxwoods.com… but all this week you can win tickets with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with Jenny Boom Boom.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

More from Jenny Boom Boom
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Cash Ten Times A Day!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live