Win Tickets To See Migos Live

MIGOS are coming to Foxwoods this May, and we want you to see the show!

MIGOS is a Hip Hop trio from the Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County, consisting of members Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff. In 2013, their hit song “Versace” was remixed and popularized by Drake, leading to a lengthy stay on the Billboard Hot 100, and inclusion on The Rolling Stones, XXL , and Pitchfork ’s top songs of 2013 lists.

Migo’s list of collaborations includes stars such as Justin Bieber, Young Thug, Juicy J, Jeremih, R. Kelly, and countless more. In January 2017, the group released their newest album “Culture” which Debut #1 on Billboards 200 Album chart. Now with one of their biggest hits “Bad and Boujee” at No.1 there’s no better time to examine the Atlanta trio’s journey to success.

