Win Tickets To The 70s Soul Jam Live at Foxwoods

For one night only together on one stage re live an era with all the biggest soul groups of a decade that defined a classic sound in music history. The Stylistics are one of the best-known Philadelphia soul groups of the 70’s having had twelve consecutive U.S. R&B top 10 hits including, “Stop, Look, Listen”, “You Are Everything” and “You Make Me Feel Brand New”.

Heatwave is one of the most popular soul bands of the past few decades with their inimitable blend of sweet soul grooves having had a string of chart topping hits including “Mind Blowing Decisions”, “Boogie Nights” and the all time classic, “Always & Forever”. The Emotions are an American female Soul/R&B singing group from Chicago. Their mega hit, “Best of My Love” spent 5 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Boogie Wonderland” a collaboration with Earth, Wind & Fire became another Top 10 hit. With hits like “Dream Merchant,” “It’s Been A Long Time,” “I Can Understand It,” “It’s Impossible” and “Wildflower,” Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes were one of the most popular Philadelphia soul groups of the 1970s. Their repertoire included soul, R&B, doo woop and disco. They had an array of hits including “If You Don’t Know Me By Now”, “I MissYou”, “The Love I Lost” and “Wake Up Everybody”. Also featuring Peaches & Herb and Carl Carlton.

Tickets to 70s Soul Jam on May 12th at The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

