Beyonce and Jay-Z Bid $120m to Buy New Bel-Air Mansion

With their growing family, Jay-Z and Beyonce are on the hunt for some new digs. They have their eyes set on a hill top Bel-Air mansion with the asking price of $135m. They put a $120m bid which I’m sure they’ll be buying out right.

This beautiful property has been completely remodeled and boasts 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 4 pools, a media room, space for a recording studio, a garage that can fit 15 cars, separate staff quarters and a big spa with a hot tub, sauna and steam room AND it has bulletproof windows.

The sprawling mansion spreads across six separate structures encompassing more than 30,000 square feet and more than 10,000 square feet of outdoor living space on two acres of land.

