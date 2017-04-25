THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Big Boi Makes Television Debut of ‘Mic Jack’ On ‘Tonight Show’

There is still no release date for 'Boomiverse.' April 25, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Big Boi

By Annie Reuter

Big Boi is gearing up for the release of his third album, Boomiverse, and the rapper made the television debut of his new single “Mic Jack” on Monday (April 24). The Tonight Show performance included Big Boi rapping the song with his gold microphone, backed by a trio of singers and the Roots’ Questlove on drums.

At one point, Boi and his collaborators danced around the stage in a circle before resuming their places at their respective microphone stands.

Last week, Big Boi announced his forthcoming project with the release of two new songs including “Mic Jack,” which features Maroon 5’s Adam Levine. The other song he released was “Kill Jill,” which includes Killer Mike and Jeezy. Boomiverse will also include collaborations from Gucci Mane and Cee Lo Green. The release date for Boomiverse has not yet been announced.

 

