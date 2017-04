DJ Khaled and his son/prodigy/producer Asahd have BOTH been promoting his new album Grateful and the line up is looking crazy! In a recent interview Khaled announced that he’s releasing the album’s first single called “I’m the One”. The song features Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance the Rapper. Keep in mind, that’s just ONE song.

He also announced that Rihanna and Nas ill also be on the album.

This is setting up to be the album of the year!