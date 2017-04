Drake’s popularity soars to new heights!

Drake is such a pop star that he now has his songs being performed on the hit show The Voice. One of the youngest contestants on the show, Mark Isaiah, who’s on Gwen Stefani’s team, chose to perform Drake’s “One Dance” record off the Toronto artist’s latest album More Life.

Now what rapper you know has a song performed on a show like The Voice? None. That’s because they’re not pop stars like Drake.

Anyway, checkout young Mark’s performance below.