Anderson .Paak’s “Come Down” Gets Remixed By ScHoolboy Q & Ty Dolla Sign

Come Down gets the remix treatment.

You know you’re doing something right when a song you made over a year ago gets remixed by some of the today’s hottest artists. That’s what happened to Anderson .Paak’s single “Come Down” off his hugely successful album Malibu.

No real difference in the sound of this track aside for some tweaking of the drums on the beat. Anyway, you can listen to the remix featuring ScHoolboy Q and Ty Dolla $ign by way of the Apple Music link below.

https://geo.itunes.apple.com/us/album/come-down-remix-feat-ty-dolla-%24ign-schoolboy-q/id1230217851?i=1230217853&app=music