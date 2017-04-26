THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Anderson .Paak’s “Come Down” Gets Remixed By ScHoolboy Q & Ty Dolla Sign

April 26, 2017 6:10 PM By Chuck West
Filed Under: Anderson Paak, Apple Music, ScHool Boy Q, Ty Dolla Sign

Come Down gets the remix treatment.

You know you’re doing something right when a song you made over a year ago gets remixed by some of the today’s hottest artists. That’s what happened to Anderson .Paak’s single “Come Down” off his hugely successful album Malibu.

No real difference in the sound of this track aside for some tweaking of the drums on the beat. Anyway, you can listen to the remix featuring ScHoolboy Q and Ty Dolla $ign by way of the Apple Music link below.

https://geo.itunes.apple.com/us/album/come-down-remix-feat-ty-dolla-%24ign-schoolboy-q/id1230217851?i=1230217853&app=music

