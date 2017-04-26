DMX Cancels Number of Shows Due to Medical Emergency

DMX had to cancel some upcoming shows after an emergency scare, says report.

Dark Man X has been on the pathway to getting himself back on track both musically and in his personal life. However, according to a report from TMZ, the Yonkers rapper canceled a show in Santa Ana due to a “medical emergency.” This unknown medical issue has also caused X to postpone a show in Los Angeles and San Diego.

The same report says that friends in his inner circle have been concerned with X’s health for the past week. Those same folks also fear he may have potentially relapsed. At the moment, no one knows what the deal is, but let’s hope he didn’t have another relapse.

Hip Hop needs more X music!

