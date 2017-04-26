THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

DMX Cancels Number of Shows Due to Medical Emergency

April 26, 2017 7:01 PM By Chuck West
Filed Under: DMX, Ruff Ryders

DMX had to cancel some upcoming shows after an emergency scare, says report.

Dark Man X has been on the pathway to getting himself back on track both musically and in his personal life. However, according to a report from TMZ, the Yonkers rapper canceled a show in Santa Ana due to a “medical emergency.” This unknown medical issue has also caused X to postpone a show in Los Angeles and San Diego.

The same report says that friends in his inner circle have been concerned with X’s health for the past week. Those same folks also fear he may have potentially relapsed. At the moment, no one knows what the deal is, but let’s hope he didn’t have another relapse.

Hip Hop needs more X music!

Check out this gallery of his performance hosted by our very own Big Regg at The Ruff Ryders Reunion Tour at Foxwood Resort Casino.

More from Chuck West
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Cash Ten Times A Day!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live