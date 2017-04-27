Lil Uzi Vert Has a Blast in New ‘Do What I Want’ Music Video

By Abby Hassler

Lil Uzi Vert dropped the music video for his latest track “Do What I Want” just a few days before he begins his 32-day trek across North America for his summer tour.

Directed by Spike Jordan, the video features Vert and his friends living wild and free in a Honolulu penthouse without any worries in the world.

Related: Lil Uzi Vert Drops $220K for Marilyn Manson Chain

The 22-year-old rapper recently received 3 nominations for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, including Top New Artist, Top Rap Song and Top Rap Collaboration.

Vert was also named the top streamed artist on Soundcloud last year and earned two RIAA certified platinum singles with “Money Longer” and “You Was Right.”

Watch the music video here.