SZA Drops ‘Love Galore’ Video Ft. Travis Scott. Surprise Ending.

By Abby Hassler

SZA just dropped the music video for her new track “Love Galore,” featuring Travis Scott.

The video showcases the pair getting very cozy, with butterflies surrounding them. As things heat up, they take things to the bedroom where SZA ties Scott to the bed. Fans will have to tune in to see what might happen next (definitely not what you were expecting).

The release date for SZA’s upcoming album is not yet known, though Top Dawg Entertainment assures fans it will arrive later this year.

Watch the music video below.