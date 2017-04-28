THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Caitlyn Jenner Said She Would Run For President

April 28, 2017 12:53 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner recently sat with Don Lemon on CNN where they discussed a wide range of topics including her potential run for president.

“At first I thought I would never run for office because I got way too many secrets…Now I have no more secrets. Yes, I would have to look over the next year or two and see can I do a better job on the outside or am I in a position now that I could do a better job for my community on the inside. And if that’s the case that I find it’s on the inside, I would seriously look at it.”

