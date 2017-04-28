Reebok Unveils Alien Stomper “Final Battle” Pack for Alien Day

Reebok releasing two sneakers just ahead of new Alien Covenant movie.

So here’s a little breakdown of the two pairs of kicks coming in this limited edition pack. Let’s start with the Alien ‘Queen’ Stomper, which has design elements inspired by the gloss finish of the Xenomorph exoskeleton. The pair has black patent leather and “toxic green glow” that gives a nod to the Queen’s corrosive blood.

The second pair, known as The Powerloader, is a nod to Ripley’s “battle-ready cargo suit.” With these sneakers, collectors get a uniquely styled shoe that has icy orange outsoles, with a safety yellow leather upper, while the red arrows reference the suit’s hydraulic movement.

Unfortunately, the “Final Battle” pack won’t see light until July 18. So be sure to mark your calendars for this pack because they’ll most likely be available in limited quantities. Check out more images below!