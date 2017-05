Big Sean will perform the track for the first time ever on television.

Sean’s “Jump Out the Window” is the next single to come off his album I Decided. The track follows his two hugely successful singles “Bounce Back” and “Moves.” Dude has been on a roll as of late with touring and hitting the media circuit.

With this latest single being debuted on such a huge platform like the MTV Movie & TV Awards, it’s sure to duplicate the success of the first two.

Listen to the song here below.