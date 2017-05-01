THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

For Some Reason Jaden Smith Decided to Bring His Cut-off Dreads to the Met Gala

May 1, 2017 8:39 PM By Chuck West
Filed Under: Jaden Smith, Met Gala, will smith

Jaden Smith always knows how to make an entrance.

Jaden Smith thought it was a great idea to bring his cut-off dreads to New York’s Met Gala — because, you know, fashion. Not too long ago, Jaden, with the help of his father Will Smith, decided to part ways with his dreads.

So, for reasons unknown to anyone but Jaden, he somehow thought keeping his dreadlocks (which is weird enough) and using them for a major fashion event like the Met Gala would be cool.

But hey, what do I know. I guess anything is considered fashion today [shrugs].

jaden cutoff dreads metgala 2 For Some Reason Jaden Smith Decided to Bring His Cut off Dreads to the Met Gala

(IMAGE: NEILSON BARNARD/GETTY IMAGES)

