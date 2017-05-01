Kendrick Lamar Crashes The Weeknd’s L.A. Concert

By Hayden Wright

The Weeknd is currently on the road promoting his smash EP Starboy, and one of the album’s buzziest collaborators is Kendrick Lamar. During an L.A. stop on Saturday night, Lamar made a surprise appearance at Inglewood’s The Forum. “Is this the biggest party in L.A. tonight?” the Weeknd challenged the crowd before Kendrick joined for a performance of “Sidewalks.”

Related: Lana Del Rey Debuts New Track ‘Lust For Life’ Featuring The Weeknd

The tour stop also featured openers Rae Sremmurd, Belly and 6lack. After “Sidewalks,” Kendrick performed “Humble” from his runaway hit DAMN. Ticketholders got to see two superstars for the price of one this weekend—and it was definitely L.A.’s biggest party.

See some footage and photos from Kendrick’s cameo here: