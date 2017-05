A year after Michael Strahan abruptly left “Live”, ABC announced this morning that Ryan Seacrest signed on as Kelly’s new permanent co-host.

“It’s making sure the show is in the right hands — one day, eventually, I’m sure of it, I will retire,” Kelly Ripa, “And Ryan Seacrest, who is a seamless broadcaster and a kind human being, is the one who can take this show into the future.”