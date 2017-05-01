The Power Circle Series – Ep. 3 (Video)

Back at it again with another episode from The Power Circle Series. This episode the panelist DJ Relly Rell, Brea Simone, Perry and more talk Social Media and Relationships.

Each panelist provided a unique perspective to the discussion. We’ve all experienced life from a different lens but during times like Now, I feel the obligation to showcase the many commonalities we do share. The Power Circle Series is the first step to unveiling my purpose as a creative, which is to lend a platform to great minds and document moments which otherwise may have not been sought out. Those are the moments in which we discover true greatness. – Tia L. (Producer)

Check out the THIRD episode below.