Win The Best Tickets In The House To ‘Nobody Safe Tour’ ft. Future

May 1, 2017 2:37 PM By DJ Buck

The SOLD OUT “Nobody Safe Tour” featuring Future and more presented by Hot 93.7 is coming to the XFinity Theater this month, and we wanna hook you up with the best seats in the house!

We’re throwin’ caution to the wind at the “Nobody’s Safe Tour” starring Future, Migos, A$AP Ferg, Kodak Black, Zoey Dollaz, and more all on one stage, live Saturday May 20th at the XFinity Theater in Hartford.  The show is SOLD OUT, but all this week you can win tickets with the Hot Morning Crew!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of 5th row, 4th row, 3rd row, 2nd row, or FRONT ROW tickets to the concert!

