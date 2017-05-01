THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Win Tickets To See Russ Live at The Dome at Oakdale

May 1, 2017 2:17 PM
Filed Under: Russ

Russ is coming to The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre this May, and we want to send you to see the show.

On Friday May 26th, The Wake Up Tour feat Russ makes a stop at The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT.

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com… but we want you to win them with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew, DJ Bigg Man, Jenny Boom Boom, and KidFresh.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

RUSS

The Wake-Up Tour

With special guest: TBA

Friday May 26   8pm

The Dome at Oakdale

95 So Turnpike Road | Wallingford CT

General Admission Tickets:  $30*

Tickets On Sale NOW

Buy tickets at Oakdale.com

Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

*Addnl fees apply / Dates and Times Subject to Change

