Gorillaz Bless “Sway In The Morning” with Rare Interview & Freestyle

Gorillaz, the legendary virtual band, delivered a rare freestyle in the flesh!

Usually, when we see this British band it’s in their notorious animated form, but this time the group showed up on Sway In The Morning for an interview and freestyle.

The group is touring and hitting the media circuit to promote its upcoming album Humanz. Why is this a big deal, you ask? Well, the group until recently, has never done interviews in the flesh outside of their animated characters.

Peep the entire interview with Sway below. If you want to skip ahead to the freestyle, then just scroll to the 36-minute mark.