Xscape Partner with Mona Scott Young for Biopic

2017 is shaping up to be a great year for Xscape.

Mona Scott-Young and her team are currently shopping an Xscape biopic to different networks and according to Xscape that’s the ONLY biopic that matters. TV One announced their “rival” unauthorized biopic that Xscape wants no part of.

“We are excited to join forces with Mona Scott-Young and Monami Entertainment to bring the real Xscape story to the world,” the group said in a joint statement. “This partnership will allow us to tell our story about our lives the way we lived it. It’s our truth about the rise, the fall, and the return of Xscape. We feel the recent announcement of an unauthorized biopic on our lives is disrespectful and disappointing. We are not, in any way, participating in that project and it will never ‘represent’ our true story.”