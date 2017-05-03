Colin Kaepernick Donates Suits Outside of a Parole Office in Queens

Colin Kaepernick partnered with a organization called 100 suits for Men to donate to ex-cons in New York.

Kevin Livingston, the founder and CEO of 100 Suits for Men spoke to TMZ about Kaep’s good deed.

“I get a phone call on Saturday that said, ‘Hey, we’re in your area. Come to your office,’ Livingston says. “And all you see is a big black SUV come up and Colin Kaepernick comes out himself and has two huge sized U-Haul boxes of custom-made suits for the men in my community. Top notch. We stand with this brother. This guy is absolutely amazing. He’s the real deal.”