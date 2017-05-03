Ja Rule’s Fyre Festival Flop Sparks Second Class Action Lawsuit

By Robyn Collins

The Bahamas-based luxury Fyre festival, which was promoted as a once-in-a-lifetime experience was just that — in the worst way possible. And now the second class action lawsuit has been filed against the organizers of the canceled festival.

The event which promised high-end food, accommodations and celebrity guests, did not deliver. Instead of fine cuisine, festival goers posted photos of cheese sandwiches on social media. Instead of high-end lodging, pictures of disaster relief style tents were revealed.

As for celebrities, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski used social media to make the event seem like it would be bustling with the social elite, but no one disclosed that they were financially compensated for posting the misleading messages, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The social media campaign also broke FTC regulations, according to the complaint. “Social media ‘influencers’ made no attempt to disclose to consumers that they were being compensated for promoting the Fyre Festival,” writes Personal injury attorney John Girardi.

Girardi is representing three concert-goers in a breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation and fraud suit against Ja Rule, Billy McFarland and Fyre Media.

Famed attorney Mark Geragos earlier this week also filed a $100 million fraud lawsuit against Fyre Festival organizers.

Guests were promised more than 30 musical acts, including Migos, Major Lazer and Blink-182, and promotional materials showed “stunning beachside villas, yachts with models draped over the top” and more. What they found when they arrived was “horrific,” claims the suit.

“As Plaintiffs began to grasp the dire nature of the situation, upon witnessing the complete lack of infrastructure necessary to host such an event, a panic enveloped the crowd,” writes Girardi. “Plaintiffs were stuck on the island, with no way off.”

The lawyer claims that the defendants knew at least a month before the event that they things would not go as planned, but gave no warning and made no attempt to mitigate the damages.

Then Girardi suit is separated into three distinct categories of damages: those who bought tickets or packages but did not attend after being made aware of the conditions; those who bought tickets and tried to go to the festival but didn’t make it to Exuma because flights were canceled; and those who made it to the festival and were confined on the island for any amount of time.

The complaint aims to bar defendants from similar conduct, plus it seeks restitution, punitive damages and “disgorgement” of any profits.