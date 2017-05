Teva x Jhené Aiko Collection part 2 is here!

Jhené Aiko has partnered with Teva for another collection of sandals. The second collection mixes styles of its basic sandals with a spice from Aiko’s diverse style. The cloudlike colorway and rose-gold buckles were inspired by Jhene’s venturesome essence. The three styles range from $75-$85. Check out the dope sandals below.