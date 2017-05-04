The Obamas to Donate $2m to Support Chicago Summer Jobs

Barack Obama said he and Michelle Obama will donate $2 million to support summer jobs for young people in Chicago this year.

“One of the things that we will be starting this year is Michelle and I personally are going to donate $2 million to our summer jobs programs here in the community, so that right away, young people can get to work and we can start providing opportunities to all of them…we’ll be working with the city, we’ll be working with the county, we’ll be working with businesses because part of what we want to do is reach young people who might be at risk if they don’t have something to do during the summers.”

source: huffingtonpost