THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

The Obamas to Donate $2m to Support Chicago Summer Jobs

May 4, 2017 1:46 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Michelle Obama

Barack Obama said he and Michelle Obama will donate $2 million to support summer jobs for young people in Chicago this year.

“One of the things that we will be starting this year is Michelle and I personally are going to donate $2 million to our summer jobs programs here in the community, so that right away, young people can get to work and we can start providing opportunities to all of them…we’ll be working with the city, we’ll be working with the county, we’ll be working with businesses because part of what we want to do is reach young people who might be at risk if they don’t have something to do during the summers.”

 

 

source: huffingtonpost

More from Brittany Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Cash Ten Times A Day!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live