Winning Weekend: Win Tix To See Russ Live

Russ is coming to The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre this May, and we want to send you to see the show.

On Friday May 26th, The Wake Up Tour feat Russ makes a stop at The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT.

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com… but we want you to win them with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all day Saturday and Sunday. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

RUSS

The Wake-Up Tour

With special guest: TBA

Friday May 26 8pm

The Dome at Oakdale

95 So Turnpike Road | Wallingford CT

General Admission Tickets: $30*

Tickets On Sale NOW



Buy tickets at Oakdale.com

Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

*Addnl fees apply / Dates and Times Subject to Change