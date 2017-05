Meek Mill is celebrating his 30th birthday with a new music video.

This afternoon the Philadelphia rapper released the Spike Jordan directed visual for “Litty,” which features Tory Lanez and follows a group of credit card counterfeiters as they make money and run from the law.

The track is from Mill’s DC4 mixtape released back in October.

Check out Meek’s cinematic new clip here.