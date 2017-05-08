Download Tickets To See an Advance Screening of ‘EVERYTHING, EVERYTHING’

Want to see an advance screening of EVERYTHING, EVERYTHING on Monday, May 15th at 7pm at Bow Tie Palace in Hartford? Keep reading to find out how you can download FREE tickets to the screening!

About EVERYTHING, EVERYTHING:

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures comes “Everything, Everything,” based on the bestselling book by Nicola Yoon, directed by Stella Meghie and starring Amandla Stenberg and Nick Robinson. What if you couldn’t touch anything in the outside world? Never breathe in the fresh air, feel the sun warm your face…or kiss the boy next door? “Everything, Everything” tells the unlikely love story of Maddy, a smart, curious and imaginative 18-year-old who due to an illness cannot leave the protection of the hermetically sealed environment within her house, and Olly, the boy next door who won’t let that stop them. Maddy is desperate to experience the much more stimulating outside world, and the promise of her first romance. Gazing through windows and talking only through texts, she and Olly form a deep bond that leads them to risk everything to be together…even if it means losing everything.

This film has been rated PG-13 for thematic elements and brief sensuality.

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)