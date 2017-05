Genius had the chance to talk to Logic about his third album Everybody, and Logic said his very next album would be his last. We don’t know when that album will drop, but it’s crazy to think that at just 27 years old and still being fairly new to the game, that he’d stop already. “…Better to go out on top like Jerry Seinfeld, nine seasons, No. 1 f*****g show in the world, over a billion dollars. I’d rather do that.”

Check out his interview below.