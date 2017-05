Lil Yachty took to Instagram to announce his “Teenage Tour”. He announced the tour after released a new song, “Bring it Back” off of his upcoming album Teenage Emotions, expected to release May 26. The has 27 dates, starting in Dallas in August to Atlanta in October. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 12.

