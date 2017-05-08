Red Lobster Made Lip Balm of Its Famed Cheddar Bay Biscuit

Red Lobster wants to put its wildly-popular Cheddar Bay Biscuit on your lips.

Many people who have eaten at Red Lobster before know how good their Cheddar Bay Biscuit starter is. I mean, I’ve never eaten there before, but I know so many people who swear by how great tasting these magical biscuits are.

Making lip balm using the flavor is kind of ingenious. However, there’s a caveat here. The lip balm was created to celebrate the 25 year anniversary of being added to the restaurant menu.

This means the Cheddar Bay Biscuit lip balm won’t be distributed in stores nationwide. Instead, it’ll be extremely limited and available only in a goodie bag of other Red Lobster paraphernalia such as T-shirts, magnets, and foam Cheddar Bay Biscuits given to 250 Fresh Catch Club members.

Winning these items will require you sign up to be a club member.

Source: TeenVogue