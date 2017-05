Shaq has to be breaking records for having different careers.

Shaq announced that he’s running for sheriff in 2020. He plans to run in either Georgia or Florida because he has homes in both places. He thinks he’s a good candidate because he knows how to run a team and is a social chameleon.

“I know how to run a team…I can put on a suit and have a conversation with Bill Gates. I can go in the hood and talk to the homies, and talk to the children.”