FXX Greenlights Donald Glover Deadpool Animated Series

Donald Glover is now jumping into the Marvel universe.

Glover has been killing it as of late racking up a slew of accolades, which include his recent Golden Globe Award victory for his show Atlanta (while also skyrocketing Migos career in the process with a shout out of the group in his acceptance speech).

So, because of Atlanta’s success, it’s not hard to believe that Donald earned lots of sway with the bigwigs over at FX studios. The next project he will be working on is an animated series for the network of the popular Marvel character Deadpool. He and his brother Stephen Glover are slated to be the showrunners.

The yet to be named series is produced by Marvel Television in association with FX Productions and ABC Signature Studios for FXX.

Who’s amped to see this? I know I am!

Source: Variety