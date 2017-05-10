Irv Gotti to Relaunch Murda Inc.

Oh and by the way!! I'm about to RE LAUNCH MURDER INC RECORDS!! I got some new artist. New music. Same fucking MOVEMENT! The Worlds Most Talented Record Label. Everyone had a lot of fun. While I had to re group from the Feds coming after me. Had to plot and plan and fall back while I watched everyone else eat. I watched gracefully. I applauded and congratulated everyone who deserved it. Never one bone of hate in my body. I love to see my niggas win and eat. BUT ITS MY TURN NOW!! My Money is right. And I'm back!! Major Announcements Coming Soon. Who Murder Inc will be partnered with. And what Artist I am fucking with!! #murderinc #murda4life #visionaryideas Follow @visionaryideas

