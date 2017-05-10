Irv Gotti to Relaunch Murda Inc.

May 10, 2017 1:16 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: irv gotti

Irv Gotti took to Instagram to announce the relaunch of his record label Murda Inc.  They gave us classic hits like Ja Rule’s “Put it on me” and Ashanti’s “Foolish” and SO many records that helped shape that era of Hip Hop.  Do you think they can deliver those caliber hits today?? I’m excited to find out.

 

